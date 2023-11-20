STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The community near the Sauratown mountains is beefing up their support for the men and women battling the fire.

Cases of water, grab-and-go meals, snacks and more arrived at the fire station all day long Monday.

“We can see the fire from our kitchen window, so we see it multiple times a day, and it just makes us sad,” said Jennifer Moser, a King resident.

Moser was one of several people to drop off snacks for first responders, wanting to feel helpful rather than helpless, as the flames spread.

“We brought bottled waters, snacks, granola bars, crackers, a lot of little Debbie cakes, things like that. We just want to help,” she said

Even those in the fire’s path chipped in.

“It’s my neighborhood … We gotta help,” John Hartman said.

He dropped off donations as well, saying he is hoping the winds die down, and the rain comes soon.

Both fire officials and the people who live near the mountain want people to take a long look at the orange flames dancing in the smoke just feet away from homes.

For those who want to help nearby, water, water enhancers for electrolytes and easy protein snacks are the big wishes, and you can drop them off at the Sauratown Fire Department.

If you aren’t nearby, they ask for you to consider donating to your local volunteer fire department. They are often the first line of defense in situations like the Sauratown wildfire.