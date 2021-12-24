‘Santas Like Me’ brings inclusivity to North Carolina just in time for Christmas

(WGHP) — A North Carolina company is bringing diversity and inclusivity to the Triad with the help of black Santas.

“Santas Just Like Me” started in 2013 and continues to provide authentic-looking Santas of color that represent all minority communities during the Christmas season.

CEO Stafford Braxton said the company came from the urge to provide black, brown, and interracial families with the mission to see more Santas of color in malls across the United States.

Braxton said right now there are six African American Santas on the team but plans to add a more diverse group to the company.

“We’re basically just African American Santas. But I’m looking to bring in some Hispanic Santas, Asian Santas, whoever wants to be a Santa. We want to help them to realize that opportunity,” said Braxton.

Braxton said the Santa’s start “Santa training” in November to give each child a wonderful holiday experience.

“We discuss how to talk with children how to get down to their level instead of speaking down to them. Teach them how to engage not only with the children but the families, the parents because the parents are the ones that are just so appreciative

Families can see a Santa virtually, in person at the EducateDancer in Greensboro, or by “Sleigh By,” where you can sit with Santa in his sleigh.

Braxton said his plan for “Santas Just Like Me” is to eventually develop a “Santa School” to train Santas nationwide.

You can learn more at their website.