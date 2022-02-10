Salisbury couple face attempted murder charges after adoptive child brought to hospital unresponsive, police say

Reed Karriker, 42, and Georgianna Karriker, 42

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple that were arrested after bringing their child to the hospital unresponsive are facing more charges.

Reed and Georgianna Karriker were both charged with felony child abuse after their adoptive child was brought to the hospital, unresponsive on Jan. 21., according to officials.

On Wednesday, Salisbury police executed another search warrant for a house connected to this case. During this search, the Karrikers were both arrested, again, for outstand warrants for attempted murder and felony child abuse.

These charges are in addition to the felony child abuse charges they were arrested for on Jan. 27, police say.

They each got a $300,000 bond and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

