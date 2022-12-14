GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Deena Hayes will mark two decades of service on the Guilford County Board of Education with a third term as its chair.

Hayes, a Democrat who serves District 8, on Tuesday was re-elected as the board’s chair, giving her a chance to continue to help students overcome learning losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to implement the $2 billion in school construction bonds voters approved during the past two years.

Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes (GCS BOARD PHOTO)

Bettye Jenkins, a former employee of Guilford County Schools who is serving District 7, was elected vice chair.

Hayes, who is the managing director of the Racial Equity Institute, was elected to the board in 2002 and first chosen chair in 2018. On Nov. 8 she was re-elected in District 8 without opposition.

She was joined in that election by fellow incumbents Linda Welborn (District 4) and Khem Irby (District 6) and newcomers Alan Sherouse (at-large) and Crissy Pratt (District 2) in securing 4-year terms. Representatives of Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 serve until 2024.

But the board on Tuesday voted to reject the Guilford County Republicans’ choice of longtime teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat in District 3 that became vacant when Republican Pat Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Tillman last week was sworn in as a commissioner. Republicans in District 3 chose Logan as his successor.

Hayes’ tenure has included much change for the state’s third-largest district, which has more than 69,000 students in pre-K through senior classes at some 126 schools. The district employs nearly 10,000. There is a new superintendent, too: longtime educator Whitney Oakley.

Hayes’ two decades of service have come during continued fears about violence in schools and the resounding effects of remote learning during the pandemic. School boards also have been under organized attack by groups seeking to promote more conservative social views.

WGHP reached out to Hayes with three questions about her agenda for the next two years and how she sees her role.

WGHP: What do you see as the major agenda items for the board in the coming year?

DEENA HAYES: Academic progress overall continues to be a priority, including addressing learning loss and closing learning gaps among student groups.

So far this year, we have already increased the number of students tutored by 398% this school year compared to where we were last November. We also increased the number of tutoring hours by 567% and the number of tutoring sessions by 707%. We have tutored nearly 1,500 more students this year than the total number of students we tutored during the 2021-2022 school year.

Our learning hub numbers are also growing. We increased the number of students attending learning hubs by 115% compared to where we were last November.

School safety is also a priority. GCS has deployed 12 new school safety strategies this year, which include security screeners at our comprehensive high schools, upgrades of cameras in school buildings and buses, a clear bag policy, expansion of the school safety office, staffing incentives for athletic events, anti-bullying training, etc.

The board and the superintendent have also made mental health a priority. In October, we launched a pilot at 46 schools to provide on-demand mental health services to students with parental consent. In December, we expanded those services to 40 additional schools and to teachers and staff. Nearly 1,000 students and staff have signed up.

WGHP: Are you satisfied with the progress on the bonds/construction plan?

HAYES: It takes two and a half years to build a school. We are grateful to the Guilford County voters for approving the $1.7 billion school bond [the second one, in May]. After three attempts from a former county commissioner to overturn the election and delays from the Local Government Commission (LGC), we finally got the green light from the LGC to move forward in October. We have sent the project ordinances to the Board of County Commissioners. Once they approve the ordinances, we will be able to kick off the process for the 2022 school bond.

WGHP: Have complaints to you (even threats) escalated in the past year or two, given the pandemic/mask issues and then the organized assault on some school boards by groups seeking restrictions on topics relating to diversity?

HAYES: The concerns regarding misinformation, disinformation and threatening behavior have certainly increased. As adults, I think we have to be role models for our students. I hope our community can come together and put students first. I look forward to continuing serving as the chair of the Guilford Board of Education.