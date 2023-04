RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guil-Rand Fire Department crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-74.

An RV camper overturned on I-74 westbound past exit 79 to Cedar Square Road.

Both lanes are currently closed.

Officials ask anyone coming from Asheboro to avoid the area and take 220 or take the exit off Highway 311.

No injuries have been reported.