Rural Hall man accused of dragging 2 deputies with car during pursuit arrested after crash involving K9

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Saturday and faces multiple charges after dragging two deputies with a car during a pursuit before he was apprehended by a K9, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 1 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang for speeding on Highway 52 North. A K9 team was called for backup.

When the K9 team arrived, police say the driver, later identified as Ricky Wallace Simon, 28, of Rural Hall, jumped back into the car and tried to drive away.

The K9 and both deputies attempted to stop the driver, and The deputies were dragged by the Mustang before being thrown from the vehicle.

The K9 remained in the vehicle until the driver eventually crashed. The K9 then removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody, the release says.

A gun, heroin, cocaine and marijuana were all seized from the vehicle.

Simon has been arrested and charged with the following:

felony Flee to elude

felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer to inflict serious injury

felony possession of a firearm by felon

felony trafficking by transportation of cocaine/heroin

felony trafficking by possession cocaine/heroin

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance

two felony drug trafficking

felony conceal carry a weapon-firearm

felony resisting arrest

misdemeanor resisting arrest

misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance

misdemeanor driving while impaired

misdemeanor injuring a law enforcement agency animal

various traffic charges

Simon received a $505,000 secured bond. He is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

The deputies involved are out of the hospital and with their families for Christmas.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the FCSO directly on the non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.