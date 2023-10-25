DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A rural community is concerned about a rezoning project in Davidson County.

The owners of the property off the corner of Midway School Road and Ridge Road are looking to rezone their property from residential to rural commercial.

“I’ve been here all my life, and I’d like to see it stay like this,” neighbor Danny Hedrick said.

For nine years, Hedrick has called Ridge Road in Davidson County his home.

This is a rural neighborhood, but his next-door neighbor submitted a rezoning application to turn the property from residential to rural commercial.

“I am totally against it … It’s absurd. It’s the farming community,” Hedrick said.

Neighbors say what’s going there could be a Dollar General.

“Dollar Generals have got a bad reputation,” Hedrick said.

The neighborhood started an online petition against the rezoning.

“We have a pond out back, and we’re concerned the trash will end up in the pond. Just mainly safety, traffic and pollution,” neighbor Andrea Stewart said. “We’re going to attend all the meetings that we can to try to stop it. We’re talking to all of our friends and neighbors to just let them know what’s going on.”

The Davidson County Planning and Zoning Department received the rezoning application on Sept. 1.

The request is for their property to change from an RA3 to a CZRC.

RA3 is a rural agricultural district in which you can do any type of residential building, and it also recognizes the land to be used for agriculture.

CZRC is conditional zoning rural commercial.

The planning board was scheduled to hear the proposal on Oct. 17, but the application was postponed.

The board is waiting on a sight plan and details about what the owners want to put on the property.

The owners have not submitted those papers yet.

The planning board pushed the request to be heard on Nov. 21.

Then the Davidson County commissioners will also hear about the re-zoning on Nov. 27.

FOX8 reached out to property owners, but they refused to talk about the rezoning application and did not confirm if there would be a Dollar General coming to their property.