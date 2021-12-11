Running of the Balls in Greensboro attracts thousands from the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly 4,000 people raced, walked and checked out the sights during the 5k “Running of the Balls” race in the Sunset Hills area of Greensboro over the weekend.

The 10th annual race started at dusk on Saturday and allowed runners and walkers to watch the unique displays from every home in the community.

Organizers said the displays from the unique home create an atmosphere the whole family can enjoy. The event had live music, a choir group throughout the course, food, cider and hot cocoa.

Organizers said people who joined the “Running of the Balls” race are helping to feed families in need of a meal. All the money raised will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Along with being in person this year, event coordinator Nick Loflin said they have teamed with neighbors to make the lighted balls LED.

“Each of our participants have actually paid a fee to do a carbon offset for all of the lighted balls in the park, so literally every lighted ball that you see–all the electricity that is used to generate those lights–has actually been offset. We’ve actually purchased carbon offset for those, so it’s an entirely carbon-neutral event,” Loflin said.

Event organizers said that even though the race tickets are sold out, those who want to donate to a family in need of a meal can text Second harvest to 50155 to help families in need.

