MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Efforts are underway to save a historic Mount Airy building after the roof caved in eight weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Downtown Mount Airy announced that crews were placing a temporary roof structure on the Main Oak Emporium, one of the oldest buildings in the city, to protect it from enduring any more of the rain damage it suffered since the July 5 collapse.

Crews work to cover the Main Oak Emporium in August after the July collapse. (Courtesy of Downtown Mount Airy)

Crews work to cover the Main Oak Emporium in August after the July collapse. (Courtesy of Downtown Mount Airy)

This is the strongest signal yet that the collapse may not be the end for the local landmark, but its exact future and the question of whether or not it may be rebuilt remains unclear.

“The development team is still working through insurance proceedings, but we are happy to see progress happening to save this pivotal part of our shared Mount Airy history!” Downtown Mount Airy said in a Facebook post.

Much of the effort up until this point has been at mitigating further risk for the community by cleaning up the area around the building and stabilizing the upper area. Most of the top floor of it was removed completely or fell during the collapse.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has been working to preserve the history of the building through photographs and items from the site, according to Museum Executive Director Matt Edwards.

While he has not decided on a timeline for when these items will be displayed in the museum, he said his team will be focused on capturing every moment that happens beforehand.

As of publication, one lane of traffic is open on the 200 block of Main Street, and businesses are accessible.

“Please support them during this time & please continue to be patient as we work to save this historic building,” Downtown Mount Airy said.

On July 5, a portion of the downtown Main Oak Emporium collapsed, sparking a swift emergency response and fears that the building’s facade could fall onto the road below.

Police say one of their patrol officers spotted bricks falling from the building around 5 a.m. on July 5, and another witness said the side of the building collapsed at around 5:45 a.m. The collapse happened just hours after crowds filled the street near the building for the city’s Independence Day celebration.

Much of the third story of the building was destroyed, and the sidewalk and road nearby were littered with fallen bricks.

The collapse forced nearby businesses to close as inspectors and demolition crews spent the next few days evaluating the building to determine if and how it could be saved. Crews took down part of the building, and a demolition company removed the facade of the building to avoid further collapse.

Ten days after the collapse, the town of Mount Airy announced that traffic can flow on Main Street once again. Support beams were put up and one lane of traffic was reopened around the collapsed building.

Investigators, while still unsure of the cause of the collapse, believe it could have come from a cell tower that was placed on top of the 19th-century building years prior.

In October of 2021, the Mt Airy News reported that a Durham-based company had bought the building and planned to renovate them to become AirBNBs.