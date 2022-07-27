ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has learned chilling new details about an arson at home in Gold Hill, off Old Beatty Ford Road. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was set around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Christie Jones, 49, was arrested and charged with arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a dog.

Credit: Rowan County Sheriff

According to the couple who own the home, the wife had gotten out of bed to take a phone call, when she noticed the fires outside her home. She alerted her husband, who came outside to find a fire set on their porch and beside their propane tank.

They also believe the suspect tried to set a fire in a shed outside their home.

They said the suspect took wood from a pile they keep outside, doused their home in chainsaw oil, and used the wood and oil to start the fires. They believe the fire was deliberately set next to their propane tank to potentially cause an explosion.

When the husband said he retrieved their garden hose to douse the fire, he noticed a sticky, sealant-like substance had been sprayed on it, preventing water from coming out. He said he then ran to the family’s above-ground pool to get water, but he noticed it had been slashed to allow the water to pour out of it.

He also noticed his kids’ shoes, which the family keep on the front porch, were all missing their shoelaces. He said he later discovered the suspect used the laces to create a makeshift dog leash, which she used to take one of their dogs with her to her car.

A spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect left the scene when the homeowners spotted her.

Later during the investigation, a man came to the scene saying the suspect’s description matched that of his ex-girlfriend. The man does not live in the neighborhood, but does own farmland there, according to the homeowners. The homeowners said they know the man, but not his ex-girlfriend. They said they have no idea why she tried to set fire to their home.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Jones is due in court again on August 10. She was given a $101,500 bond.