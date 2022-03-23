ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies.

Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22.

Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence Task Force were patrolling “a known high-crime area” before pulling over a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

Deputies say that once the car came to a stop, Hotlzclaw exited the car and ran away.

Deputies say that Hotlzclaw ran for about 150 yards and attempted to throw a “hard-cased bag” before being detained.

Deputies say that the bag contained 264 ecstasy tablets, 64 grams of suspected marijuana and 5 grams of molly.

Deputies say that a probable cause search of the Lincoln MKZ turned up a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Hotlzclaw was arrested on the scene and is being charged with two counts of trafficking in MDMA ecstasy, PWISD schedule 6, felony possession schedule 1, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed hand gun.

Hotlzclaw received a $150,000 secured bond.