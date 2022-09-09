GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s Overture jet will need a new engine manufacturer.

The company’s development deal with Rolls-Royce came to an end Thursday, when Rolls announced it no longer was going to participate in the development.

“We’ve completed our contract with Boom and delivered various engineering studies for their Overture supersonic program,” Rolls-Royce said in a statement to AeroTime. “After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the program at this time.”

This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal on Aug. 16 with Boom Supersonic.(Boom Supersonic via AP)

Boom, which is based in Denver, has contracts to deliver Overture to United and American Airlines by 2029. Those jets would be built at a factory at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Boom in January announced its plans to build the manufacturing facility for its supersonic passenger jet at PTI. Then last month the company announced a contract to supply 20 of those jets – called Overture – to American Airlines.

The Overture is designed to cruise at 60,000 feet and reach a speed of Mach 1.7, which is roughly 1304.36 miles per hour. Boom also claims to be the only airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral, sustainable program, flying 100% on “sustainable aviation fuel,” which the U.S. Department of Energy describes as being made from “renewable biomass and waste resources.” Those could be corn or algae or wood products or similar materials.

Rolls-Royce was building that engine – there are four of them on Overture – but some aviation experts had been skeptical about that development. Jon Ostrower, editor of “The Air Current,” in an interview with “60 Minutes” discussed that issue.

Boom’s founder and CEO, Blake Scholl, dismissed those concerns at the time but also said that was where Rolls-Royce entered the picture. The companies had been partnered since 2020.

Boom added its perspective to the news of Rolls’ departure.

“We are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers,” Boom told Space.com in a company statement.