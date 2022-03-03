Rockingham Sheriff’s Office to offer update about February shooting, homicide

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are expected to give an update on a homicide Thursday afternoon.

On Feb. 9 around 3:30 a.m., Quantez Moore, 30, was shot several times and taken to the hospital. Deputies then went to a home on Moir Mill Road in Rockingham County and found Rivien Daniels, 29, dead.

A week prior to the shooting, Moore had been arrested on conspiracy charges for allegedly exchanging stolen FedEx packages for drugs. A search warrant found 14 marijuana plants, a little over $2000 and a few cell phones at the Moir Mill Road address.

Moore bonded out a few days later.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Thursday at 4 p.m. they could be offering an update on this investigation.

Sheriff Sam Page said on the day of the homicide that it was too early to make a call on if his alleged involvement with the FedEx package thefts led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.