ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County will soon be among more than 80 North Carolina counties that have done away with yearly vehicle emissions testing.

Rockingham, as well as Lee and Onslow counties, will no longer be part of the state’s Motor Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program beginning Nov. 1.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said DEQ studied the county-level emissions increases that could come from this change and concluded that removing these three counties “will not interfere with continued attainment or maintenance of any applicable National Ambient Air Quality Standard.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the plan.

Only 19 out of North Carolina’s 100 counties will still require emissions testing. In the Piedmont Triad, those include Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties. Also continuing to enforce emissions testing are Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Franklin, Gaston, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Rowan, Union and Wake counties.

All counties will still be required to conduct annual safety inspections. Only the emissions portion of that inspection will not be necessary in those 81 counties.