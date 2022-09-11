ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park in Reidsville at the flagpoles.

Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker Colonel David Myers (Ret.) were among those on hand to honor the innocents and first responders who lost their lives on that tragic day in 2001. Also being honored were all those in our military who have made the ultimate sacrifice since that day in defense of our freedoms.

All in the community were invited to join in the ceremony.