ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Local sheriffs are sharing their reactions to the law enforcement response on the day of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde Texas.

Texas authorities said nearly 20 officers waited in the school’s hallway for more than 45 minutes during the shooting.

Rockingham county sheriff Sam Page shared what his deputies might have done differently in that situation.

Page said ever since Columbine, there is a very specific protocol that officers follow in active shooter situations. While he says he’s waiting for the investigation to be completed before jumping to conclusions about what happened in Texas, he says his deputies are more than prepared for that kind of situation.

“If we get a call about an active shooter in a school, we breach the door. We either go through the door, we go through the windows, you got to drive a car to knock the door in, you go in. You charge to the threat and you stop the threat, if it’s an active shooter, you do what you have to do to stop that shooter.” Page said.

Every high school, middle school and some elementary schools in Rockingham county have trained and armed SROs who are ready to act at a moment’s notice.

“Every minute that we don’t respond, that could be a life.” Page said.

Officials in Texas say the motive of the Robb Elementary School shooting is still unclear.