WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County sheriff is doing his part in assisting the Ukrainian Defense Efforts.

Sheriff Sam Page has reached out to the Governor’s Office, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, representatives of the State Legislature and Rockingham County Commissioners with a plan to help those fighting in Ukraine.

Page had recently read an article mentioning that police departments in other states were sending their used, surplus body armor to Ukraine for citizens to use for personal protection.

Per the policy of those departments, the used armor would otherwise have been thrown away.

Reading about those efforts motivated Page to ask Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Public Safety to put this plan into motion in the Tar Heel State by working with state and local law enforcement.

“I am a former U.S. Air Force Security Police K-9 handler who spent time in West Berlin during the Cold War, so I understand the importance of freedom and the defense of one’s country while living very close to those who do not support your beliefs,” said Page.

He added, “Hopefully there will be some way for North Carolina to help with the project due to the threats that the people of the Ukraine experience on a daily basis. If lives can be saved by any of our used body armor, that’s a success that everyone can appreciate from a local and an international perspective.”

Page has had follow-up communications with the Governor’s Office, the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association. No word on a possible timeline on Page’s plan.