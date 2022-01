ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several roaming sheep have caused questions in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out Friday that Rockingham County Animal Control was seeking information on the owner of sheep that have been spotted roaming the area.



According to the tweet, “several” sheep have been repeatedly spotted in the NC 770 area near Evans Road and Waste Management in Stoneville.

According to an update a short while later, their owner was successfully located.