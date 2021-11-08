Rockingham County Schools votes to keep mandatory masks, approves $4,000 employee bonuses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted to keep masks on for another month.

This comes after both Surry and Davie county schools voted to make masks optional.

The vote was four to three. Member Doug Isley asked the board to make it optional, but it was voted down. Rockingham County is still in the red — a high transmission county for COVID.

The latest update on the RCS COVID dashboard shows 43 new cases among students, 10 among staff.

That leaves 219 students and 15 staff in quarantine. The NC Strong Schools Toolkit recommends students and staff mask up.

Dr. Stephanie Ellis told school board members an additional 525 students would have to quarantine if masking was not mandated.

Also tonight, RCS employees will see a boost to their paycheck. The school board unanimously approved a $4,000 bonus to retain employees. It will be divided between this year and next year.