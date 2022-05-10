ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Schools has a new superintendent.

On Tuesday, the Rockingham County Board of Education announced that they had elected John O Stover III as the next superintendent of the Rockingham County Schools.

His start date will be July 1, 2022.

Their statement reads in part: “During the search process, the board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of seventeen excellent candidates from eleven different states and territories. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Mr. Stover’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve RCS students, employees, and the community for years to come. The board is confident Mr. Stover will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”

Stover has worked in public education for over 30 years in North Carolina and beyond. Currently, he serves as the instructional superintendent of the District of Columbia Public Schools.

Stover has previously worked for Teach for America, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Alamance-Burlington School System, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, and Roanoke Rapids Graded School District.

“I am excited to partner with the school board, parents, and the community to build upon the work our dedicated teachers, administrators, and staff have done to create a school system that empowers each child to be a life-long learner, equipped to contribute in a changing, complex society.”

This new appointment comes after the Rockingham County School board abruptly fired Dr. Rodney Shotwell from the superintendent position at the end of 2020. Shotwell fought the firing in court.



