ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dan River rescues have tripled in the past year between late May and the first part of July.

Since May 27, Rockingham County emergency crews have done 35 compared to 11 in the same time last year.

Before you and your family head out on the water this summer, emergency officials say there’s one common mistake people are making that’s risky.

Some people are putting themselves in danger before even stepping foot in the water because they don’t have a life jacket on.

“There’s very little inconvenience to wear one,” said John Corneil, whose family was visiting the Dan River on Monday. “What’s the upside? Maybe you’ve got your life jacket on if you do end up in that circumstance where you’re one of those seven people that needs to be rescued.”

Corniel and his family made sure they had on life jackets before going on the Dan River to tube Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got the two younger ones, so mom and dad are being good models because we don’t want any issues,” Elizabeth Desilva said. “We’re here to have a safe day and no drama.”

Not everyone did the same. FOX8 crews saw groups of people floating down the river with only their inner tubes.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said if that inner tube fails, and you aren’t wearing a life jacket, there’s nothing left to protect you. Even if you’re a strong swimmer, the water gets rough in some places.

“We have to ask ourselves the question, do we want to sacrifice life over comfort?'” Cates said. “You may not be as comfortable, but if something happens, you’re going to be protected.”

After hearing about numerous rescues happening on the river, even locals are hesitant to get out on the water.

“We haven’t ever been tubing, and I wanted to take the kids. But after hearing stuff like that, I’m not sure,” said Shea Joy, who lives in Madison

Joy kept an extra close eye on her kids while they swam in the river Monday. She said if they ever decide to go tubing, they’ll take advice from emergency officials.

“We would definitely wear life jackets,” she said. “The kids for sure and even myself.”

There are life jackets at Madison River Park for people to use. There is also a guidebook, which tells you which sections of the river are calm and which are a little rougher.