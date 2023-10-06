ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lottery luck struck for a Rockingham County man who turned a $1 Cash 5 ticket into a $185,330 jackpot on Monday.

Joshep Barker, of Madison, bought his winning ticket from the Xpress Mart on West Harrison Street in Reidsville.

His Quick Pick ticket ultimately matched all five numbers, winning the $185,330 jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Baker claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After taxes, he walked away with $132,048.

Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot now sits at $148,000. Tickets can be bought in stores or with Online Play.