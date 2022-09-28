ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man who shot and killed his sleeping mother when he was a teenager is about to be released from prison.

After serving more than 28 years of a life sentence for second-degree murder, Brian K. Weeks will be freed by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest in a series of releases for persons sentenced for crimes committed before Oct. 1, 1994.

Brian K. Weeks (NC DOC)

On Sept. 15, 1994, Weeks, now 45, was sentenced by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Thomas Ross to life plus 14 years, to be served consecutively, after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

He already had served 67 days of a 90-day sentence – from April 6 to June 13 – after being convicted in March 1994, when he still was 16.

Weeks, then a resident of Reidsville, had admitted to shooting his mother to death while she slept and robbing her of $5 on Sept. 29, 1993.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies found the partially nude body of Cheryl Weeks Davis, lying on the floor of her home, the News & Record of Greensboro reported. They also found lying face-up on Weeks’ bed a crudely written list detailing how and when he was planning to kill his mother.

Defense lawyers had argued for leniency as they described how Weeks was a victim of neglect and abuse. In his sentencing, Ross said, “It’s hard not to be sympathetic.”

The state’s formal announcement on Tuesday did not include a specific release date, and his release doesn’t appear to be through the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is the structure that allowed release for numerous individuals convicted of crimes before Oct. 1, 1994, when state statute ended parole.

Weeks is at least the 10th inmate from the Piedmont Triad to be designated for or granted parole under pre-1994 programs in the past six months. There were three serving time for rape whose releases were announced just last Friday.

Weeks most recently has been held in the Wilkes County Correctional Center, and he has had nine infractions – typically a factor considered in parole – listed against him: two each for disobeying orders and profane language. His most recent were filed in February 2018 for “no-threat contraband” and possessing “excess stamps.”

If you have questions about the release, the commission will accept them if you call 919-716-3010.