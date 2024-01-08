ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot by his roommate on Sunday during an argument, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7:30 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded to Palm Road in Ruffin when they were told someone had been shot.

Arriving deputies found a 37-year-old Ruffin man who had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the man and his roommate, 45-year-old Kevin Eugene Bartlett, were arguing. A witness told deputies that the 37-year-old man threatened Bartlett with a gun.

Bartlett then reportedly got a gun from inside the home and shot the 37-year-old multiple times.

Bartlett has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $15,000 secured bond.

After consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, no charges have been filed against Bartlett at this time for the shooting of Martin as it has been determined that the act was in self-defense based on the evidence and eye witness statements.

The investigation is ongoing.