ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County jury found a man guilty of dogfighting and animal cruelty on Thursday, according to the Rockingham County district attorney’s office.

Darrick Lorenzo Fuller, 43, was found guilty of:

nine counts of felony dogfighting and baiting

fifteen counts of felonious cruelty to animals

three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals

one count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license

Fuller was sentenced to 23 consecutive sentences for a total minimum of 15 years and 4 months to a maximum of 19 Years and 11 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Fuller was also ordered to pay $86,751.05 to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

A judge also ordered that $7,100 seized during the search of Fuller’s house be forfeited to the animal shelter to partially satisfy the judgment.

On March 24, 2021, animal control officials and Rockingham County deputies responded to a call for service in reference to animal cruelty.

As a result of their investigation, detectives applied for and executed a search warrant at Fuller’s home in Madison.

The search team found 35 Terrier/Pit Bull mix dogs on Fuller’s property. Detectives also found numerous items and devices used to train dogs for dogfighting.

The 35 dogs seized were taken to the RCAS and were treated for injuries that included broken bones, scarring and mutilation.

Rescue organizations from around the country found homes for twenty of the dogs.

Fifteen of the dogs had to be humanely euthanized because of the injuries and trauma they suffered.