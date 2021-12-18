Rockingham County man charged with attempted murder after man shot with shotgun, taken to hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, of Stoneville

Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, of Stoneville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County man was charged with attempted murder after a man was shot with a shotgun and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7 p.m., RCSO investigators were told about a patient at a Triad hospital who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a 57-year-old Stoneville man had been shot with a shotgun by Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, of Stoneville, after an altercation at Bell’s home.

Bell was arrested by Henry County deputies in Bassett, Virginia a short time later.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter