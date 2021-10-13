Rockingham County man accused of shooting brother in face

Cody Wayne Estep

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that injured his brother, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cody Wayne Estep, 22, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 1000 block of N.C. 770 on a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Estep’s 23-year-old brother with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance between the two brothers, who both lived at the home.

Estep was held in the Rockingham County jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

