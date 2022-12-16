ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate under pending charges is being accused of soliciting the murder of a witness in one of his cases, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, of Eden, was initially taken into custody after an undercover operation was conducted at the Klyce Street Landing park on the Dan River on Oct. 22.

As a result of the undercover operation, Eanes was charged with the following:

one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

one felony count of sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

one felony count of PWISD a schedule IV controlled substance

one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution

one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution

one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution

Later on Nov. 28, the Eden Police Department obtained warrants on Eanes for the following charges:

one felony count of first-degree statutory sexual offense

two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child

He was given a total secured bond of $2.25 million for all of the charges.

On Friday, the RCSO announced that they are charging Eanes with one felony count of solicitation of murder. The investigation was a collaborative effort between RCSO and EPD investigators.

RCSO investigators say that Eanes attempted to solicit the murder of a witness in one of his pending court cases on Nov. 28 while he was incarcerated in the Rockingham County Detention Center.

Eanes was given a $1 million secured bond for the solicitation of murder charge bringing his total bond amount to $3.25 million.

He is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 5.