Rockingham County deputies seize 35 dogs, charge man with dogfighting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Madison man is facing numerous charges, including dog fighting, after 35 dogs with injuries were seized by deputies, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s news release.

On March 26, 2021, Rockingham County investigators executed a search warrant in at a home in Madison.

They believed someone was advertising the sale of dogs trained to fight other dogs for sport. This information was brought to the investigators by an anonymous caller from Canada who had seen these advertisements posted on the internet.

During the search, investigators found 35 dogs. Many of the dogs had scars and injuries that were consistent with dog fighting and maltreatment.

These injuries included scars around the muzzle, head, ears, legs and hind quarters, broken bones, hair loss and teeth that had been worn and filed down.

One dog also had 3 BB pellets underneath the skin. The dogs were all found chained to various items throughout the property in Madison.

Investigators seized all 35 dogs, a dog treadmill, dog training poles, a breeding rack, multiple vials of lidocaine, dog ear cropping molds, bags of medical equipment and a shock collar.

The dogs, all of which were pit bulls of various ages, were turned over to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

As a result of the investigation, Darrick Lorenzo Fuller, 42, of Madison, was charged with the following:

15 counts of felony cruelty to animals

six counts of felony dog fighting

felony restraining dogs in a cruel manner

felony mistreatment of animal by prohibited tethering

felony unauthorized practice of veterinary medicine

The investigation is ongoing.

Fuller was later arrested in Washington, D.C. and extradited back to the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

He is currently under a $350,000 secured bond.