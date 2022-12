ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a teen they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden, is accused of shooting into a home in Madison on Sky Drive.

Arrest warrants are currently on file for Foster.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his potential whereabouts is asked to call the RCSO at (336) 634-3232, Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683 or your local law enforcement agency.