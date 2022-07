REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County deputies are investigating after shots were fired in Reidsville at the intersection of Brooks Road and Knowles Road on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the shots were fired from a vehicle and into a home on Maude Road.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has information to please contact the Sheriff’s Investigators at (336) 634-3232.