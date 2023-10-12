ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County deputies are searching for a man they say is trying to elude arrest.

Arrest warrants for Jerry Batchelor, Jr. are in connection to an arson that happened in August in the Stoneville area.

Anyone who knows where Batchelor, Jr. is or any information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.

CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive a reward of up to $5,000.