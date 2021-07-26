Rockingham County asking for public’s help finding suspects after shots fired into 2 homes

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Rockingham County are asking for the public’s help finding whoever is responsible for two shootings in Reidsville, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday around 11 p.m., several shots were fired into a home on Wright Trail by a passing vehicle. No one was injured.

On Sunday around 4:15 a.m., several shots were fired into a different home on Wright Trail by a passing vehicle. No one was injured.

Anyone who may have information about the shootings on Wright Trail in Reidsville is asked to call the RCSO at (336) 634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips on crimes resulting in arrest.