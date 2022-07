ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-87 is blocked off as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deals with an active standoff situation.

According to the RCSO, a man has poured gasoline on himself and is threatening to shoot anyone that comes in contact with him as he shoots at the ground in his yard.

Law enforcement units are on the scene and attempting to de-escalate the situation.

This is a developing story.