Rockingham Community College among growing list of higher education to require masks

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Unsplash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham Community College announced on their Facebook page that they would require masks for the Fall semester.

To ensure the health and safety of our campus community, RCC again requires face masks in all campus buildings, and social distancing outdoors, whether or not you are vaccinated.

This is in response to the Delta variant of COVID-19. College administrators will keep an eye on how Rockingham County is faring against Delta, and may relax the mask requirement in coming months. Stay safe!

Other North Carolina colleges have announced similar requirements recently, including Duke University in Durham and Shaw University in Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter