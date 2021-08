ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency school board meeting was called in Rockingham County today to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Board of Education discussed masking with health officials from the county weighing in.

Ultimately Rockingham County voted 4-3 in favor of requiring masks for the beginning of the school year. They said they would revisit the issue at a later date.