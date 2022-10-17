WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across North Carolina are using tactical robots to keep officers safe when a suspect is barricaded.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is one agency that has this technology.

The robot is controlled by a remote. It has a camera on it that feeds back video to a screen, so deputies can see what the robot sees. It’s very small, measuring about a foot long and a few inches high. Using the remote, deputies can control the angle and direction of the camera to give them an idea of what they’re walking into.

“Where is the suspect? Is he armed? Is he not armed? Are there weapons inside the room where he’s at?” said Lt. Sammy Peddycord, the SWAT Commander for the FCSO.

Those questions are answered by robots, which law enforcement can send into a room before going in themselves.

Raleigh police used the technology last week to see the 15-year-old gunman who was cornered in a barn after officers say he shot and killed five people. This radio traffic gives us an idea of what they could see using that robot.

“His gun is laying on his lap, so he is the closest to the road,” the officer said. “Doors are open. He’s sitting down. His legs are out. His gun is in his lap.”

Departments across the state have similar technology like Greensboro police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The robots range in size, price and ability. Forsyth County leaders purchased a new robot two years ago for about $3,500. Lt. Peddycord said his team uses it often. It can sometimes help de-escalate a situation.

“We can put it in,” he said. “We’ve got somebody on a…system talking back and forth. They can see me. They can hear me. Maybe sometimes that opens up a dialogue.”

The technology is also used to protect law enforcement.

“It’s a little insurance knowing that putting the robot in before the team goes in just to make sure it’s safe,” Lt. Peddycord said.

Lt. Peddycord said the robot, along with drones and the real-time intelligence center in Forsyth County, help deputies get information much faster than before. That helps them save more lives.