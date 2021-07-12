Burglary victim gives chase in Greensboro; shots fired, no injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police responded to a call about a burglary around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning near the 1800 block of Short Street.

While responding to the call, officers were told that two suspects had driven off and the victim was following them in their own vehicle.

The suspects began shooting at the pursuing homeowner, and they stopped chasing them.

Police found multiple shell casings at the 700 block of Dale Street, but no people or property were hit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.