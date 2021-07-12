Robbery victim chases suspects, exchanges gunfire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem police are seeking two suspects in a robbery that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Brownsboro Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they got there, they were told Marco Vinicio Carrillo-Ramirez and an unknown suspect allegedly got into someone’s vehicle, took property and money, and drove off in some kind of Honda.

The victim gave chase in their car and fired a shot at Carrillo-Ramirez and the other suspect. The suspects returned fire, but no people or vehicles were hit in the exchange.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.