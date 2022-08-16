ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Roads once again closed in Archdale because of an ongoing investigation into a fuel leak.

Monday night, streets and businesses reopened after crews were on the scene investigating the fuel leak for most of Monday. The area is closed off once again on Tuesday, with barricades closing off Trindale Road and West White Drive.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, people reported smelling gasoline near the Circle K at North Main Street and NC 62. Firefighters with Guil-Rand Fire Department determined there was fuel in a storm drain that had been leaking into a small nearby creek.

They learned that 475 gallons of fuel may be missing from a 20,000-gallon tank, but Randolph County Emergency Management officials say there’s no way to know how much fuel has really leaked into the creek.

Clean-up operations in the area caused a dozen businesses to evacuate Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning, roads are blocked off again and the Circle K and Wells Fargo parking lots are taped off.

Officials said Monday that this is out of an abundance of caution. The leak has not reached drinking water supplies, and it’s unclear how much environmental damage will result from this.

This is a developing situation. It is unclear if businesses in the area will be able to open Tuesday.