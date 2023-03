GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are working on a house fire in Summerfield Wednesday morning.

The home is on Horseshoe Drive, about half a mile from Lake Higgins Park.

Officials say that one person was severely injured and taken to the hospital and another person got out of the home.

Crews have been on the scene for over two hours and Guilford County deputies have blocked off the area, right off Battleground Avenue. They’ve only let a school bus and people who might be family members pass.