Road extensions in High Point to help with traffic congestion

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point City Council is one step closer to making the expansion of the Palladium Shopping Center a reality by approving an extension of Samet Drive.

At the council meeting on Monday night, members approved $4.5 million to go towards constructing a half-mile connector for Samet Drive between Penny Road and Wendover Avenue.

“What this road connection does is it relieves the intersection of Wendover and Penny, and some of the cars currently going through that intersection will be able to use the new Samet extension,” Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson said.

The road expansion is years in the making and the first step towards helping developers make “Palladium South” come to fruition.

“That area has some older structures and buildings on it now, so this is going to be a huge facelift to that major corridor for our city,” Councilman Victor Jones said.

Samet Drive cuts right through the proposed area for “Palladium South” along Wendover Road and across from the Palladium.

The developer, Bunker Land Group, is planning for 160,000 square feet of commercial space and 180 multi-family units.

It’s a $50 million investment in the area.

“We have people that come from other counties that come to that area because of all the amenities, so we need more of that here in High Point. We need more High Pointers to be able to stay in High Point and not have to travel to go spend their dollars,” Jones said.

According to Ferguson, the city is now in the permitting and planning phase of the Samet Drive extension. When everything is finalized, it should take around a year for construction.

Bunker Land Group could not be reached for more information on the status of development at Palladium South.