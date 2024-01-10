STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokes County road was shut down after part of it collapsed during Tuesday’s storms.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that the road collapsed on N.C. 89, near N.C. 8, north of Danbury. The road is closed in both directions.

NCDOT reports the incident started at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s expected to end by Feb. 1.

As of Wednesday morning, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says there are still lingering effects from Tuesday’s storms.

“Winds continue to bring blustery conditions to the Piedmont, gusting between 25 and 30 mph,” Byrd said. “Roads are also damp with some lingering ponding which can reduce traction for morning drivers.”