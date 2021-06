GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Both lanes are closed at exit 206 on I-40 westbound in Guilford County near Greensboro after a crash on Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police say.

The road was closed at 4:52 p.m. after a crash involving multiple vehicles was reported and is expected to reopen around 6:52 p.m., according to NC Department of Transportation.

All traffic is being diverted to Business I-40 West and 421 North.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and use caution in the area.