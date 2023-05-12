WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Racing legend Richard Petty will serve as the grand marshal for the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade.

The Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce announced that the king would be marshaling the May 18 parade on Friday.

“The NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade will be an event that brings together NASCAR fans and the community to celebrate the sport and its rich history. The parade features impressive haulers that transport the race cars and equipment to each event,” the chamber said.

Petty is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and is considered one of the greatest drivers in racing history. Other than his hundreds of racing winds, Petty is also known for his charitable work, including founding the Victory Junction Gang Camp for children with chronic medical conditions.

“It’s an honor to be the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade in Wilkes County,” said Petty. “And I’m proud to be a part of this event that celebrates NASCAR’s roots and the fans who have supported the sport for generations.”

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on May 18th and will go through downtown Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, and fans will be able to see some of their favorite drivers as part of the festivities.

“We’re excited to have Richard Petty as the Grand Marshal of the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade,” said Linda Cheek, President of the Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce. “He’s a true icon in the sport, and his presence will make this year’s event even more special.”

