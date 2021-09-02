Rhiannon Giddens is the first performer to grace the stage at the Tanger Center; see our exclusive conversation with the Greensboro native

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a long time coming. 

Thursday the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro will finally host its first show.

COVID-19 restrictions delayed the opening of the 3,000 seat, state-of-the-art performing arts center for a year and a half. 

The debut show was originally scheduled for March 2020. 

Now, the first person to perform on stage will be Greensboro native and Grammy-winning folk musician Rhiannon Giddens. 

The Tanger Center will be the first stop on her new world tour. Giddens sat down with FOX8 in an exclusive interview to discuss the importance of this show to her and this community.

