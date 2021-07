GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new development could soon be coming to Greensboro.

On Monday night, Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a rezoning request to bring more than a dozen townhomes to West Friedly Avenue.

It will be a mix of three-story townhomes and two-story twin homes on nearly two acres along West Friendly Avenue and Avondale Drive.

There is still no word if the developer has purchased the land yet.