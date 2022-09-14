DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bermuda Run Town Council voted to leave the lot between the Lowes Food Market and the Kinderton Village community empty for the time being after they denied the developer’s rezoning request.

During a meeting Tuesday, the town council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning for the development 5-0 after a three-month back-and-forth debate between homeowners and developers.

The developer, Home Urban had the plan to construct an apartment complex with 9 buildings with 3-stories inside the lot approximately 16 acres big. The complex would have had 270 multi-family units in the backyards of many families in the Kinderton community.

Dozens of homeowners gathered at the Calvery West Church, where many of them dressed in bright green shirts and carried posters and signs opposing the rezoning.

Chris Bryant, the Petition Sponsor for Bermuda Run, said the lot space is too small for the massive high-density complex the developers were trying to build.

“We feel like the parcel land is too small and it’s going to boost our density numbers to almost a thousand percent more than the rest of Bermuda Run,” said Bryant.

Kinderton Village HOA President Dean Warren, said the decision made by the town council was good based on the long-term effects the building could have had on the community like already small roads that would cause traffic congestion, and attract people who would stay in the area short term

“We recently added some large apartment complexes, and this would add even more apartments to the town where we would end up having about thirty percent renters in Bermuda Run versus homeowners and our goal is to have a managed and controlled growth not just adding apartments wherever they need to be added,” said Warren.

Sellers of the property, Hillsdale Group told FOX8 News in a statement the project had the best interest of all Bermuda Run community members.

“The conditional rezoning proposed tonight is in the best interest of the entire Town of Bermuda Run. The project fits within the town’s current plan to allow multi-family homes. The conditions proposed are for the protection of the neighbors in Kinderton Village. -The Hillsdale Group

The lot will remain empty for now, homeowners know that eventually something could be built on the land. As for right now, developers told FOX8News after the vote they do not plan to resubmit for conditional rezoning for the project.