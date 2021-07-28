Reward for Greensboro restaurant owner’s murder increases to $20,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The reward for information in the case of a restaurant owner who was shot and killed in November has increased to $20,000.

Police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road on November 4 and officers found Mark Freedman in a vehicle in the Mark’s Restaurant parking lot.

He died from a gunshot wound.

Anonymous donors have increased the amount of reward money to $18,000. Combined with Crime Stoppers’ $2,000 reward, it brings the total to $20,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.