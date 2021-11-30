Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Revisiting the mysterious death of Zachary Smith Reynolds 90 years later

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Ninety years ago, 20-year-old Zachary Smith Reynolds – the youngest son of multi-millionaire R.J. Reynolds – married actress and singer Libby Holman.  

Months later, the pair moved back to the Reynolds home in Winston-Salem, the Reynolda House. In July 1932, Reynolds and Holman threw a party. Around 12:45 a.m., a single gunshot rang out. Hours later, Reynolds was pronounced dead.  

“The most notorious day in the history of this house, in a way its most famous day, but also its saddest day,” Reynolda House Deputy Director Phil Archer said.

Although originally ruled a suicide, further examination determined Reynolds’ cause of death to be “death by person or persons unknown,” Archer detailed. 

A grand jury then brought first-degree murder charges against Holman and Reynolds’ childhood friend. However, at the request of the Reynolds family, the case would be dropped. Although the case garnered massive national coverage, during a time where Americans were in the midst of the Great Depression, Reynolds’ death remains unsolved to this day. 

In the video above, we revisit the case.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter